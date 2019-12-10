Man killed at Glendale business; suspect is shot by police
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) —
Authorities say an employee at a Glendale company that handles staffing for Amazon facilities was fatally shot and the suspect was later wounded by police.
Glendale police didn’t immediately identify the 40-year-old suspect in Monday’s shooting, but say his injuries aren’t life-threatening and he’ll be arrested on suspicion of murder upon his hospital release.
They say the suspect is believed to be a former employee of Integrity Staffing Solutions that handles hiring for Amazon facilities in the Phoenix metro area.
The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.
Police say the suspect was involved in a disagreement with someone at the company around 9:30 a.m. Monday and fled the scene after firing multiple shots.
The victim later died at a hospital.
Glendale police say the suspect was later spotted in west Phoenix and was shot by two officers.