Man indicted for allegedly dealing fentanyl that killed 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Maryland say a man has been indicted for allegedly dealing fentanyl that resulted in one death.

The office of U.S. Attorney in Maryland Robert Hur on Wednesday announced 26-year-old Khalil Shaheed faces multiple charges including distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death.

Marcia Murphy is a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s office. She told the Baltimore Sun the charges stem from a fatal overdose in October 2017 in Edgewood.

Shaheed has been ordered detained pending trial in federal court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

The federal public defendant’s office could not be reached Thursday.

The newspaper reports Shaheed is scheduled to go on trial in January on state drug charges stemming from an August traffic stop.

