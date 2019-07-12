Man in slayings indefinitely committed to mental hospital

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — A paranoid schizophrenic who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in three slayings will no longer get weekend passes to the scene of one of the crimes.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 30-year-old Herbert C. Bland Jr. also was ordered Wednesday to remain indefinitely committed to a mental hospital for inpatient treatment.

Bland fatally shot his girlfriend, her mother and his father in 2013. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the first two killings in 2015, and was rewarded for his progress at Central State Hospital with weekend visits with his mother at the home where he shot his father.

A neighbor complained that Bland was visiting unsupervised. Prosecutors then tried him for his father's death as well, resulting in another insanity verdict.

