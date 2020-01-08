Man gets prison term for role in ATM 'skimming' scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A New York City man involved in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from ATMs by a process known as "skimming" has been sentenced to five years in prison, according to federal prosecutors in New Jersey.

Bogdan Rusu, 39, of Queens, was also ordered Tuesday to pay $390,141 in restitution. He'll also have to serve three years of supervised release once he's freed from prison.

Rusu pleaded guilty last February to a count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. He admitted installing equipment in ATMs in New Jersey to read customers' card numbers and capture information such as account numbers and access codes.

The numbers were used to create counterfeit cards to make illegal cash withdrawals. Eleven other people have also pleaded guilty in the scheme, which targeted various banks in Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey, prosecutors said.