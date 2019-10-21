Man gets 2 years for taking locker room pictures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former janitor has been sentenced to two years for taking pictures of women in an eastern Iowa college locker room.

Linn County court records say 46-year-old Jeffrey Pospisil was sentenced Friday on two counts of invasion of privacy. He'd pleaded guilty in September.

The investigation began when students at Cornell College in Mount Vernon reported seeing a cellphone held in an open doorway leading to the locker room. A coach found Pospisil in the area. He was an employee with a business that provides custodial service for the college. He told police he had been texting on the phone. But a search of the phone revealed more than 100 images taken in the locker room as students were fully or partially nude.

Pospisil was fired from his job.