Man gets 2 years for crash death of marching band trumpeter

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given two years in prison for the crash death of a member of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln marching band.

A judge on Wednesday also suspended the driver's license of Waltrivelish Watson, 30, for seven years. Watson had pleaded no contest to felony vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors said Watson was driving a car the night of Oct. 26, 2018, that collided with another vehicle. From an airbag control module in Watson’s car, investigators determined it was traveling 92 mph (142 kph) three seconds before the crash.

The crash killed Tyler Butterfield, a 20-year-old junior and trumpet player in the marching band. Butterfield was a passenger in a car that had just left a pep band performance the night before a Nebraska football game.