Man fatally shot in Glendale shopping center parking lot

GLENDALE, Wis. (AP) — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot in a parking lot of a shopping center in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale, police said.

The man was killed in the parking lot of U.S. Bank at Bayshore Town Center early Sunday morning. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports an employee at the Old Navy store, located across the street from the bank, said he heard three gunshots around 8 a.m.

The man died at the scene. Police are looking for a suspect.