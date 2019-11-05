Man fatally shot by police in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been fatally shot by police in the lakeside community of Two Rivers.

WLUK-TV reports the shooting happened Monday night in the parking lot of a gas station after an officer made a traffic stop.

Officials say an officer shot a man who was inside a vehicle, but they did not provide any details about the circumstances involved. A firearm was found at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.

This is all the information authorities are releasing at this time.

We'll continue to update this story as the morning goes on.

