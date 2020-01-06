Man dies from injuries sustained in fight at Kentucky bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are investigating what led to an altercation at a Louisville bar that left a man dead on Sunday.

Officers responded to a bar on Bardstown Road just after 1 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to be in his 30s suffering from serious injuries, Louisville Metro Police told news outlets.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he died on Sunday afternoon, police said. His name hasn’t been released and no additional details about the circumstances leading to his injuries were released.

The Major Crimes Division is investigating.