Man convicted of drug, gun charges sentenced to prison

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who law enforcement says was caught with over 10,000 baggies of heroin and an AR-15-style semi-automatic assault weapon been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss said in a news release Monday that 49-year-old Kenneth Holland of Dover was sentenced Sept. 23. News outlets report the drugs and gun were found in his car during his October 2018 arrest.

Court documents say Holland sold heroin at least six times and illegally sold a gun last year.

Holland was found guilty being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

Weiss says Holland's arrest and conviction were a part of a campaign to remove illegal drugs and guns from Delaware cities.