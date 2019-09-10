Man convicted in stabbing death aboard California bus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for stabbing a fellow passenger to death aboard a Southern California transit bus last year.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says a jury deliberated for less than an hour Monday before finding 28-year-old Manuel Ortiz Jr. guilty.

He faces 27 years to life in prison when he's sentenced Oct. 4.

Prosecutors said Ortiz stabbed 22-year-old Austin Zavala multiple times in the neck and head aboard a Montebello transit bus in East Los Angeles on April 9, 2018. Investigators said it was a random attack.

Zavala died weeks later at a hospital.