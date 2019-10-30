Man convicted in slaying of 14-year-old at Michigan hotel

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An 18-year-old western Michigan man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy at a western Michigan hotel.

Juan Cabrera was found guilty Wednesday by an Ottawa County jury of first-degree murder and gang membership. He faces mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Troy "TJ" Wells Jr. of Holland was fatally shot Feb. 16 in Holland Township, southwest of Grand Rapids. The shooting happened after authorities say two groups rented rooms for parties.

Assistant Ottawa County Prosecutor JoEllen Haas has said an assault rifle was used to shoot Wells "no fewer than six times from a few feet away."