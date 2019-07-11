Man charged with shooting child now accused of killing baby

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man charged with shooting a 5-year-old in the head is now accused of killing a toddler.

News outlets report 20-year-old Derick Walton Jr. was charged Tuesday with offenses including felony homicide in the 2017 shooting that killed Jaidah Morris and wounded her father. Court records say Jaidah and her father were hit by shots fired into a Henrico County bedroom.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Henrico police linked Walton to the 2017 shooting after he was arrested last month in the April attack that wounded 5-year-old Ke'miyah Edwards and an adult. He's charged with offenses including shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Nineteen-year-old Byron Archer III also was charged Tuesday with similar offenses in Jaidah's death. Both men may appear in court this month. It's unclear if they have lawyers.