Man charged with punching, strangling dog

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man is accused of punching and strangling an Anatolian shepherd named Chino.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Paul Rennells faces one count of aggravated animal abuse in the alleged Monday incident.

Court documents say a caller reported that he saw man choking and punching a large dog in a parked van. Documents say the caller said he heard the dog yelping followed by a loud "thunk."

The passerby told police that he confronted Rennells, who told him that he hit the dog because she bit him.

But in an interview with police, documents say Rennells denied striking her.

Police say Chino's ear was red and said Rennells had a cut on his knuckle above his ring finger.

It wasn't immediately known if Rennells has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com