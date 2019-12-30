Man charged with neglecting livestock at Dubuque farm

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Jan. 13 hearing has been scheduled for a Dubuque man charged with neglecting livestock and failing to properly dispose of dead animals.

Cesar Gonzalez, 31, faces nearly three dozen counts, according to Dubuque County court records. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Several of the 26 animals rescued from the Dubuque farm earlier this month were in poor health, officials said. “The surviving animals all appeared malnourished and skinny,” a court document says. “The bones and rib cages of the animals could be seen. The animals had matted hair. The food and water was dirty and poor quality.”

The animals removed included horses, a pony, goats, sheep, pigs and geese.