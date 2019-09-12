Man charged in shooting that injured 4-year-old

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man whose gunfire caused brain injuries to a four-year-old girl in St. Paul has been charged with assault.

A criminal complaint says Isaac Alonzo Cryer was arguing with the child's father outside a residence last week when Cryer pulled out a gun and the father tried to drive away. Prosecutors say Cryer started shooting at the vehicle and the girl was injured.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says she was taken to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and bleeding in her skull.

Cryer denies that he was the shooter. He says the child's father was the one armed with a gun. Cryer is charged with five counts of second-degree assault.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com