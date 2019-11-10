Man charged in death of Virginia pedestrian struck by car

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man has been arrested in the death of a pedestrian struck by a car while crossing a Tidewater Virginia road.

Norfolk Police say 22-year-old Jayton Baker was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony hit and run.

A police news release says he was arrested as part of the investigation into the death of 58-year-old Augustus Gibbs of Norfolk. Police detective says Gibbs was found lying in the road Saturday morning after a car struck him and fled the scene. Gibbs died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Baker was being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.