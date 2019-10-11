Man charged in Laurel woman's strangulation death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities say a 57-year-old Laurel woman whose body was found in a wooded ravine was strangled to death.

The cause of Lori Bray's Oct. 1 death was included in charging documents against 22-year-old Diego Thomas Hernandez, who has been charged with deliberate homicide.

The Billings Gazette reports Hernandez appeared Thursday before a justice of the peace, who set bond at $500,000.

His public defender, James Siegman, did not immediately return a call for comment Friday.

Prosecutors say additional charges are possible as investigators receive test results from evidence.

Surveillance video shows Hernandez leaving with Bray in her car after she finished her shift at a casino.

Investigators who met Hernandez say he had scratches and bruises to his face, neck and hand that he explained as the result of a fight with a male friend.