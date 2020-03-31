Man charged in California camper's death brawls in courtroom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged with killing a father who was camping with his daughters in a Southern California park had to be subdued in court on Monday after the judge refused to allow him to defend himself without a lawyer.

Anthony Rauda attacked a deputy during the hearing and was restrained, KNBC-TV reported.

The case was continued until May 5, the news station said.

Rauda, 43, is charged with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary in a rash of break-ins and shootings targeting campers and drivers at Malibu Creek State Park.

Rauda is accused of shooting Tristan Beaudette while the 35-year-old father camped in a tent with his daughters on June 18. 2018. The girls, ages 2 and 4, were not injured but are considered victims of attempted murder.

Fear spread when authorities acknowledged after the killing that several shootings had occurred in the area, but they were not previously thought to be related. Other victims then came forward to report they had been shot at.

Rauda was arrested in a ravine near the park dressed in black and carrying a rifle in his backpack.

At a previous court appearance, he wore a mesh hood to prevent him from spitting or biting.

If convicted, Rauda faces up to life in prison.