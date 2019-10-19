https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Man-arrested-in-probe-of-California-elementary-14547058.php
Man arrested in probe of California elementary school fires
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in an investigation of a series of fires set at a Northern California elementary school.
The East Bay Times reports Saturday that 24-year-old Jason Allen was arrested for investigation of eight fires lit at Pleasant Hill Elementary School.
Authorities say the fires set early on Thursday and Friday damaged school structures and a fence bordering the campus.
They say video surveillance and other evidence led to the arrest.
The school is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.
