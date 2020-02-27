Man arrested in killing of 3-year-old girl in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Appleton police are investigating a homicide Wednesday night that claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl and sent a 27-year-old woman to the hospital.

Police say they were called to a residence on the south side of Appleton about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were transported to a hospital, were the 3-year-old died. The woman is being treated for her injuries, police said.

Demetrius Williams, 25, was arrested on charges of first degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted homicide. Police say he knew the victims.

No further information was available.