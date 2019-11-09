Man arrested for brandishing gun during road rage incident

NEWBURY, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been arrested for pulling a gun on another driver during an apparent road rage incident on a Massachusetts highway.

Massachusetts State Police say 31-year-old Matthew Meserve brandished a loaded .380-caliber handgun to another driver while heading north on Interstate 95 at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The other driver notified police, who eventually located Meserve's car in the Newbury area.

The Rollinsford resident has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm without a license and other charges.

He was placed in custody on $1,000 bail and will be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court.

It couldn't be immediately determined if Meserve has a lawyer.