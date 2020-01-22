Man arrested for assaulting woman, fleeing from police

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say they've arrested a man who violently assaulted a woman and fled from officers in Fargo.

Authorities say an officer approached a vehicle he had stopped for a traffic violation when a male passenger started beating the female driver, pinned her down and got behind the wheel around midnight Tuesday.

KFGO reports the man then fled at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, officers found the vehicle abandoned and located the victim.

The man who had fled on foot was found several blocks away and was arrested.

The 32-year-old man is being held on possible charges felony reckless endangerment, fleeing, simple assault and refusing to halt.