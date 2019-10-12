Man arrested after wife is run over, attacked with machete

NEW YORK (AP) — A week after a Bronx woman was run over by her own car and attacked with a machete, her estranged husband was arrested as a suspect in her death.

Victor Mateo fled to Pennsylvania and was awaiting extradition to New York on Friday.

Charges are pending.

On Oct. 3 in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx, police found 58-year-old Noelia Mateo on the street unconscious and badly injured.

A New York City police spokeswoman said her 63-year-old husband first sideswiped her with his car, which crashed, then got into her car and ran her over.

Mateo was arrested Thursday in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, about two hours east of New York City, with the help of Pennsylvania state police and U.S. Marshals.

It was unclear whether Mateo has a lawyer.