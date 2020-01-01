Man arrested after police suspect wreck victim already dead

A man was arrested Wednesday in the death of a woman who was found dead following an SUV crash after police became suspicious that she was killed before the crash.

Daniel Scheihing , 70, of Billings was arrested on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence.

Scheihing was driving a GMC Yukon that swerved off a road near Billings on Tuesday and struck a power pole, the Billings Gazette reported. A 72-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found dead at the scene. Her name along with details about how police believe she died have not been released.

Police searched a home listed as belonging to Scheihing early Wednesday before he was arrested.

He is being held at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. It's not known if he has a lawyer. No one answered the phone at his home Wednesday.