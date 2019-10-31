Man acquitted in 2014 killing of girl at slumber party

CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of firing the bullet that went through the open window of a Chicago home, penetrated a wall and fatally wounded an 11-year-old girl has been acquitted.

Tevin Lee was found not guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 2014 death of Shamiya Adams. The girl was at the home of a friend with a group of girls enjoying a slumber party in July 2014 when she was shot in the head.

Prosecutors alleged the then 18-year-old Lee was seeking to revenge the beating of a friend's brother when he fired at a group of boys on a West Side Chicago street.

Lee on Wednesday took the witness stand in Cook County Circuit Court to deny he fired the shot that killed Shamiya. He claimed a person he called "Boo Man" was the gunman.