Man accused of using ax to kill 2 dogs belonging to relative

DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — A man has been accused of using an ax to kill two dogs belonging to a relative in northeast Iowa.

Winneshiek County court records say 21-year-old Douglas Usgaard is charged with two counts of animal torture. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The records say Usgaard killed a 14-year-old labradoodle and a 13-year-old Shi Tzu-bichon mix on Saturday at a Decorah home where he was living with family members.

The records also show he's pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial in November on a theft charge.