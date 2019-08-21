Man accused of pointing laser at Phoenix police helicopter

PHOENIX (AP) — A 27-year-old man is accusing of repeatedly pointing a laser device that lit up a Phoenix Police Department helicopter as it circled over the site of a burglary investigation.

Davonte Jamerson of Avondale was arrested Aug. 16 on suspicion of endangerment and aiming a laser at an occupied aircraft.

Jamerson told KNXV-TV that he wouldn't hurt anybody, didn't know the helicopter was flying in the area and was just showing the laser to a neighbor.

However, police believe Jamerson intentionally pointed the laser at the helicopter which stayed illuminated until it was immediately over Jamerson's home as the crew directed ground units to the site.

Lasers can blind pilots, causing permanent vision damage and possibly leading to a fatal crash.