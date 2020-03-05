Man accused of killing wife found not competent for trial

NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in Story County has been found not competent for trial.

Further evaluation and psychiatric treatment have been requested for Gary Pillman, 71. He's already pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder. Court records say Pillman's attorney requested the initial evaluation.

Pillman killed his wife after an argument in which she told him she was leaving him, investigators have said. The body of 62-year-old Betty Pillman was found Nov. 13 outside the Pillmans' home in Zearing.