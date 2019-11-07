Man accused in death of woman found in concrete posts bail

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man accused of killing a 24-year-old adult entertainment model and encasing her body in a concrete structure in the desert has posted bail.

The Las Vegas Sun reports court records show 45-year-old Christopher Santo Prestipino posted $500,000 bail Wednesday and would be released with high-level electronic monitoring.

Prestipino has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, kidnapping and conspiracy in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez.

Prosecutors say Prestipino and his 39-year-old roommate poisoned and strangled Gonzalez in May. Her body was found in October.

Prestipino is due back in court on Nov. 13.

Information from: Las Vegas Sun, http://www.lasvegassun.com