Man, 20, pleads not guilty to murder in California DUI crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges for a Halloween night crash that killed a husband, his wife and their 3-year-old son as they walked home from trick-or-treating in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office says Carlo Adrian Navarro of Long Beach denied all allegations at arraignment on Wednesday. He was ordered back to court Jan. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors say Navarro was intoxicated when he crashed his SUV into 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, his 32-year-old wife, Raihan Faisal Dakhil Awaida and their 3-year-old son, Omar.

Awaida died that night, his son died Nov. 2 and his wife died Nov. 3.

Navarro faces as much as 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all counts.