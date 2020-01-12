Maine man accused of making hoax 911 call

GRAY, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is accused of making a hoax 911 call about a snowmobile falling through the ice in Gray, law enforcement officials said.

When deputy sheriffs, fire crews and the Maine Warden Service searched the area of Crystal Lake on Thursday afternoon they found no evidence of the caller's claim, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Saturday. They found Joseph Dubay, 64, of Gray sitting in a vehicle in a beach parking lot, they said. After questioning Dubay, deputies determined that the claim was fabricated, the sheriff's office said.

Dubay was charged with making a false public report. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney. He could not be reached for comment; there was no phone listing in his name.

The incident was similar to at least three other 911 calls that turned out to be hoaxes in the towns of Raymond and Gray that alleged structure fires and other police and medical emergencies, the sheriff's office said.

Law enforcement was continuing to investigate whether Dubay was responsible for other false reports. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 11.