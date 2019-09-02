Maine State Police treating man's death as suspicious

LEEDS, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are treating the death of a former Minnesota man as suspicious.

Investigators say 31-year-old Nadi Hagi-Mohamed recently moved to the Lewiston-Auburn area from Minnesota, where he was arrested in July on cocaine charges.

They say his body was identified by fingerprints and by a family member in Minnesota.

Evidence technicians spent Sunday in Leeds gathering evidence along a woods road where the body was discovered the day before. An autopsy was completed Sunday by the state medical examiner's office, but the cause of death was not released.