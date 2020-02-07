Madison police clear 3 officers in deadly shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison Police Department on Friday cleared three officers in a deadly officer-involved shooting last October.

The department said in a statement that the three officers acted in compliance with its procedures on use of deadly force and deescalation in the shooting death of Dean Thomas, 63, outside an apartment building Oct. 27.

The announcement followed the decision by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office in December not to charge the offficers: Sgt. Ryan Gibson, Officer Sonny Martinez and Officer Justin Nelson.

At the time of the shooting, police said Thomas was armed with a handgun and ignored multiple orders to drop his weapon, firing at least once at the officers. At least one officer fired back, hitting Thomas.

While the officers were cleared in the shooting, the department's investigation cited three minor infractions by the officers, including one officer not having his wireless microphone properly synced with an in-car video system and two officers not having the correct number of rounds in their rifle magazines.