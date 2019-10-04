Louisiana trooper fired over DWI arrest, attacking officer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana police lieutenant who was arrested for DWI and attacking a trooper has been terminated.

State police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz announced to news outlets Thursday that 48-year-old Sheldon Perkins was fired Sept. 27.

Perkins was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with battery of a police officer, resisting arrest and DWI.

Arrest records say a trooper pulled over Perkins for speeding and changing lanes improperly. It says Perkins cooperated with the trooper at first, complying with a sobriety test, but then pushed the trooper once he was being arrested.

Records say the trooper then used a stun gun on Perkins.

Spokesman Sgt. J.B. Slaton says Perkins’ termination was based on four policy violations, including conformance to laws, use of intoxicants, relations with other commissioned officers and unbecoming conduct.