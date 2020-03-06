Louisiana man indicted of murder in death of homeless man

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people was indicted Thursday of first-degree murder.

Jeremy Anderson, 29, was arrested in January and faces several murder charges in the deaths of Christina Fowler, 53; Gregory Corcoran, 40; and Tony Williams, 50.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury indicted Anderson on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Williams, The Advocate reported. District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the charge allows his office to prosecute Anderson as a serial killer and use evidence of the Fowler-Corcoran slaying at the trial.

Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 underneath an overpass, huddled in blankets beside an empty shopping cart. Williams was found on Dec. 27 shot to death on the porch of a vacant home about two blocks from where Fowler and Corcoran were found.

Anderson lived two blocks from where both shootings occurred.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul previously said a witness heard Anderson confess to killing Williams. Paul also said evidence found inside Anderson's home helped link him to the murders.

It's unclear whether prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Anderson. It's also unclear whether Anderson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.