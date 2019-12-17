Long pursuit of stolen vehicle leads to Homer woman's arrest

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska woman suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a long pursuit on the Sterling Highway, Alaska State Troopers said.

Officers on Monday pursued Katrina Wheeler, 28, of Homer, from Anchor Point to Kasilof, a distance of 50 miles (80 kilometers), troopers said.

Wheeler was jailed on one count of felony eluding and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. Online court documents do not list her attorney.

The incident began when Homer police called troopers and requested help in finding a stolen vehicle. Police had received information that the vehicle had been seen in nearby Anchor Point, troopers said in a dispatch.

Troopers spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver took off, troopers said.

Troopers in Kasilof used spike strips to disable the suspect vehicle's tires at a gas station.

A 28-year-old man traveling with Wheeler was arrested on a charge of riding in a stolen vehicle and violating conditions of release. Four warrants also had been issued for his arrest.

The vehicle was returned to its owner.