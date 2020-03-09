Lincoln police release name of fatal stabbing victim

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 37-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal Lincoln stabbing, police said Monday.

Officers sent to a central Lincoln apartment around 3:30 a.m. Sunday found Edward Varejka stabbed and a friend trying to resuscitate him. The officers took over until medics arrived, but the efforts failed to keep him alive. Varejka was declared dead at the scene, said Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

There were at least three people in the apartment when he was stabbed, and they reported that intruders had entered it and attacked Varejka. He lived elsewhere in Lincoln, police said.

No arrests have been reported.