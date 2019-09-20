Lawsuit seeking records over 1987 teen deaths dismissed

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a Benton woman's 2016 lawsuit that aimed to obtain documents from three federal agencies to reveal information about her son's 1987 death.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the dismissal on Wednesday follows Linda Ives request for documents related to beliefs that the deaths were potentially related to a drug-trafficking ring involving famed drug smuggler Barry Seal.

Ives filed the suit attempting to determine how 17-year-old Kevin Ives was killed after his body was found with his teenage friend on railroad tracks Aug. 23, 1987.

Judge Brian Miller said in 2018 that the federal Drug Enforcement Administration needed to disclose parts of the files to satisfy Ives' request. But Ives and her then-attorney didn't find anything related to the boys' deaths.

Ives' current attorney couldn't be reached for comment.

