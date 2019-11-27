Lawsuit: Officer blinded by stun gun during unsafe training

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A retired Virginia police officer who was blinded in one eye by a stun gun during a training class has filed a lawsuit against the training company.

The Virginian-Pilot reports former Master Virginia Beach Officer Shawn Curran says his right eye is damaged from an errant probe fired during a training session.

Curran filed a lawsuit against Axon Enterprises and employee Richard Nelson, saying the safety procedures were inadequate.

The lawsuit says Nelson was conducting “active scenario-based training" with designated areas for trainees to shoot their stun guns but Nelson rarely enforced the area rules.

The suit says Curran was in a “safe zone” when he was shot by a trainee who missed his target.

An Axon spokesman declined to comment.

