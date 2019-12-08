https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/crime/article/Las-Vegas-police-arrest-woman-accused-of-stabbing-14891010.php
Las Vegas police arrest woman accused of stabbing ex's beau
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after she allegedly injured her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
Metro Police say the fight occurred Saturday at a southeast Las Vegas Valley home.
The man called 911 about to report the fight, which happened at his girlfriend’s home.
Police say a woman in her 20s got into a fight with the man, who was in a new relationship with her ex-girlfriend.
During the fight, police say the woman choked the man unconscious, stomped on his head and stabbed him with a sharp object similar to a pair of tweezers.
The man in his late 20s was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet or the woman arrested.
