LC woman earns degree, seeks justice for slain daughter

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Theresa Tillman, a recent Sowela Technical Community College graduate, has her sights set on more than just personal improvement with the attainment of her degree.

Her aim is also total criminal justice reform, she said.

Tillman's daughter, LaShuntae Benton, was killed at a college party in 2016. The alleged shooter has yet to be convicted, she said.

"Everybody gets to walk away except for the two victims — two college kids, pursuing their lives, not causing problems," she said. "But thugs, carrying guns with drama? That's what we do, release them back to the streets."

Tillman, along with the mother of the other victim, agreed to let the case be deemed cold after detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department said there was insufficient evidence to bring a conviction.

"They said, ‘It's not enough that we feel we can actually get this conviction.' But I didn't buy it. I'm sorry, I didn't."

Playing the long-game, Tillman said although it is painful to see justice delayed, she can see a benefit to the status.

"Witnesses get tired. Witnesses don't have the attachment to the school like the night the stuff happened. They may be open to talk now," she said.

“When situations happen and everybody's young, they've got this ‘no snitching, no telling.' But now they may have gone on with their lives. They may have kids now, too.”

Tillman has not sat idly, however. After her daughter appeared to her in a dream asking for help, she said a renewed fire was lit to secure justice for LaShuntae — beginning with her own education in criminal justice.

"The spirit of God said, ‘What are you going to do? Are you going to sit here and keep doing what you're doing or are you going to stand up and fight?' So, I got up and I enrolled in school and I didn't stop until I finished."

Crime scene investigation, blood splatter analysis, dusting for gun powder residue and other lessons in forensic concepts proved especially motivating, she said.

With four years since the crime and her associate degree under her belt, she soon plans to travel to Baton Rouge to request the case be reopened.

"To me, when it's a cold case there's no evidence, there's no body, there's no suspect. But they have all this," she said. "They have everything they need to solve this case."

Tillman also plans to hire a private investigator to analyze the case's details.

"That person works independent. That's who you hired. They don't have a dog in the fight. No bone to pick," she said. "They dig and comb through everything no matter what. There's no bias."

Tillman said she doesn't know for sure what the future holds for the case but said she plans to continue to fight by earning a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and also becoming an advocate against gun violence.

“I'm actually aiming towards doing more public speaking against violent crimes ... talking to kids, trying to deter young people from becoming that person (the shooter) and stop the next child, like my child, from becoming the next victim.”