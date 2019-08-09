LA County detective sentenced for sex with 15-year-old girl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective has been sentenced to prison for having sex with a 15-year-old girl he met while investigating her report of being sexually assaulted.

Neil Kimball of Agoura was given three years on Thursday. He pleaded guilty last month to unlawful sexual intercourse and committing a lewd act with a child. The crimes occurred in Ventura County.

Prosecutors say Kimball befriended the girl in 2017 after she reported being sexually assaulted in neighboring Los Angeles County.

He was arrested last fall.

Kimball also must pay the teenager $50,000 and register as a sex offender.

KABC-TV says the Sheriff's Department is reviewing as many as 300 cases that Kimball handled for the Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau to determine whether any misconduct is involved.