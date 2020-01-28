Kansas City man charged with beating aunt to death with bat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man was charged Tuesday in the death of his aunt, who authorities said was beaten with a baseball bat earlier this week.

Darryl Banks, 33, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges after his aunt, Phillis Banks, 61, was found dead Sunday night at a home in Kansas City.

She suffered severe trauma to her head and officers found a knife and aluminum bat with apparent blood on them nearby, according to charging documents.

A relative told police Darryl Banks and his aunt were the only two people at the house before she was found dead, The Kansas City Star reported. A medical examiner determined she died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Banks refused to talk to detectives but blood splatter on the inside of his glasses contained his aunt's DNA, prosecutors said.

Banks is being held on $350,000 cash. Public records do not name an attorney for him.