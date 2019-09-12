Kansas City homicide total grows to 5 over 24-hour span

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a second victim has died from wounds sustained in a Kansas City shooting that occurred during a bloody 24-hour span in which three others also were killed.

Police say 20-year-old Makih Briggs was driving a car that came under fire Tuesday afternoon in the southern part of the city. He then ran off a road and hit a parked vehicle. His passenger, 21-year-old Jalen Stevens, died at the scene. Briggs died Wednesday at a hospital.

The scene of the shooting is less than 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) from where 20-year-old Dajuan Reese and 44-year-old Rance Burton were killed about six hours later inside an apartment.

The fifth victim, 41-year-old Antwain Foster, was shot to death late Monday. The deaths come among mounting concern about gun violence in the state's two largest cities.