Juvenile charged in slaying of woman found at office park

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have charged a juvenile in the slaying of a woman who was found at an office complex in Ocean County.

Toms River police responded to the Deer Chase Professional Park last Wednesday night after someone reported an assault had occurred at the Route 37 site. Authorities say 44-year-old Margarita Diaz of Manchester Township died a short time later at a hospital.

The juvenile is charged with murder, possession of a knife and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ocean County prosecutors say state law prohibits them from releasing the suspect's name and any additional information.