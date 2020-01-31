Jury convicts former Kentucky jailer of perjury

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former Kentucky jailer on one count of perjury.

Jurors handed down the verdict Thursday in the trial of former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray, news outlets reported. She was charged with lying under oath about jail policies that would have been in place when former jail deputy Ben Green was charged with official misconduct.

The question centered around whether the jail was following policies from a manual dated 2010 or 2012.

Defense attorney Thomas Clay called the testimonial error “an innocent mistake" and said his client was devastated by the verdict.

Prosecutor Rick Boling said the verdict holds Ray accountable for her actions.

Sentencing was set for March 12.