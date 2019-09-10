Jury convicts Tucson man who stole 3 vehicles in 9-day span

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man has been convicted of stealing three vehicles from different car dealerships in a nine-day span last year.

Pima County prosecutors say a jury found Cory Poe guilty of three counts of theft of means of transportation.

His sentencing hasn't been scheduled yet.

Prosecutors say Poe stole the vehicles from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29 in 2018.

The vehicles belonged to two customers and one employee of the dealerships.

Authorities say the owner of one of the vehicles left his cellphone in the car and tracked it using a phone app and that led to Poe's arrest.