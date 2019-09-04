Judge says estate of dead officer can sue Connecticut city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit filed by a deceased Connecticut police officer who helped expose harassment and profiling of Latino residents of East Haven and helped send four colleagues to prison can go forward.

The New Haven Register reports that the judge's decision said Mayor Joseph Maturo Jr., as well as the current and former police chiefs, may have promoted an atmosphere of retaliation against Vincent Ferrara.

Ferrara sued the town, alleging civil rights violations. He says he suffered retribution for cooperating with federal investigators.

The city sought to have the lawsuit dismissed.

Ferrara was fired in January and died in May of brain cancer at age 54. His estate is now the plaintiff.

An attorney for the defendants said his clients are reviewing the decision and may appeal.

___

