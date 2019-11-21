Judge declares mistrial after juror reads story on the case

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge says juror misconduct has led to a mistrial in the case of a man accused of being involved in a house-stealing scheme.

The Macon Telegraph reports a female juror took a copy of The Telegraph into the jury room Tuesday and read coverage about the case.

Jurors were told by Judge Verda M. Colvin not to research the case or read news accounts of it.

Lemroyal James II is the man on trial. The 56-year-old was charged with racketeering, theft and other charges in an alleged ring of property thefts. James will be tried early next year.

The juror told Colvin she looked at the article because she wanted to understand some terminology that was brought up during the trial. The misconduct was reported by a bailiff

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com